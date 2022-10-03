Jushi Holdings Inc. to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 4, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference being held on October 4, 2022. Mr. Perlman will host one-on-one and group investor meetings throughout the day.



We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

