GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALTA, New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GF’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.