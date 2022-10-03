SMX Awarded Competitive $2.3B U.S. Africa Command ARIES Task Order

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR), next-generation cloud, and advanced engineering and information technology (IT) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract to continue its support of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) ISR mission operations and intelligence analysis. With an estimated value of $2.3 Billion (inclusive of option periods), the task order, titled “AFRICOM Reconnaissance Intelligence Exploitation Services (ARIES),” was competed and awarded on GSA’s ASTRO Data Operations Pool contract (see https://aas.gsa.gov/astro/).



Over 30 companies were eligible to bid on the ARIES task order. Dedicated to equipping decision makers with accurate, relevant and timely intelligence information to achieve continued decision superiority across the vast and complex AFRICOM area of responsibility, this new award has a seven-year period of performance and will allow SMX and its teaming partners to extend their support through 2029 if all option periods are exercised.

ARIES, like its predecessor task order, is a complex, multi-tenant task order providing cutting-edge full lifecycle intelligence solutions through cloud-enabled data insights and decision analytics. ARIES’ objective is to improve the United States’ ability to observe, orient, decide and act faster and more effectively on the information provided through an innovative system of systems intelligence collection and dissemination eco-system.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected to continue our support of and partnership with USAFRICOM and GSA FEDSIM. We look forward to building upon our world-class C5ISR solutions in support of the critical missions USAFRICOM executes. We are grateful to our employees and teaming partner subcontractors who work alongside our clients wherever and whenever the mission demands,” said Peter LaMontagne, Chief Executive Officer.

Dana Dewey, President of the C5ISR business unit, commented, “SMX and our industry partners will continue to work seamlessly to identify and deliver emerging technologies and innovative approaches that will accelerate mission execution on this critical National Security requirement. We are thrilled to deliver collection modernization and non-traditional ISR solutions that will leverage multi-modal all source data insights, curated to mission need, both remotely and with edge compute technologies.”

