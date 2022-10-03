FTC Solar to Supply 128MW Hybrid Solar Project in Australia

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced that it has been selected to supply its Voyager solar tracker technology for the 128 megawatt Cunderdin hybrid PV solar and energy storage project in Western Australia.

The project, owned by Global Power Generation (GPG) and located approximately 90 miles east of Perth, will be the largest DC-coupled solar PV and battery project in Australia. The integration of a Battery Energy Storage System with a large-scale photovoltaic (PV) power plant will enable additional flexibility in plant operation, allowing the facility to also support the Wholesale Energy Market during peak demand periods.

“We’re pleased to be utilizing FTC Solar’s tracker technology on this important project,” said Pedro Serrano, Chief Business Development Officer for GPG. “The Cunderdin project will be the largest of its kind in Australia, and the high energy density and highly constructible design of FTC’s 2P Voyager solution will lend itself well in this development.”

“We’re proud to be a part of this landmark project,” said Patrick Cook, Chief Commercial Officer for FTC Solar, “Over the past 18 months, we have continued to expand our presence in Australia with orders and deliveries of more than 240 megawatts of trackers. This project represents our 23rd project in Australia, and our largest single-project in the country to date, with another impressive customer.”

The project will use FTC Solar’s 2P Voyager+ tracker solution, which offers industry-leading installation speeds, high slope tolerance, reduced part count, high energy density, and a DC collections advantage.

The Project's construction is expected to officially start in the fourth quarter of 2022, with commercial operation anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar

panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

About Global Power Generation (GPG)

Global Power Generation (GPG) is Naturgy Energy Group’s subsidiary dedicated to international power generation, which is 25% owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the oldest sovereign fund in the world. KIA’s interest in GPG is managed by the KIA’s direct infrastructure platform, Wren House Infrastructure Management. GPG manages a total installed capacity of more than 4,000 MW and employs around 500 people worldwide.

