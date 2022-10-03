Adeia Celebrates its First Day as a Leading Independent IP Licensing Company

Follows the completion of the spin-off of its product business

Adeia will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new stock symbol “ADEA”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (“Adeia” or the “Company”), which invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment and enhance billions of devices in an increasingly connected world, today announced that it has completed its transformation to become a leading independent intellectual property (“IP”) licensing company, following completion of the spin-off of its product business. Adeia will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new stock symbol “ADEA”.

Adeia’s IP licensing platform provides access to innovations which allow its customers, who are some of the largest media, entertainment, consumer electronics, social media, and semiconductor companies in the world, to create cutting-edge technology solutions and products. Adeia’s engineers and inventors are focused on innovating and creating the most advanced, revolutionary, and forward-thinking solutions to help solve challenges facing the media and semiconductor industries. The Company’s internal innovation engine accounts for approximately 85% of its combined patent portfolio and generates ideas that are converted into powerful IP, enabling fundamental technologies in its target markets.

“Adeia’s innovative and patented technology solutions provide a proven and diversified portfolio offering that accelerates our customers’ own go-to-market strategies. Our strong financial model creates significant financial leverage that allows for a strategic capital allocation that is focused on fueling future revenue growth,” said Paul Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “We will expand our investment in internal innovation to drive further growth of both the size and relevance of our portfolios, which is a key contributor to our proven track record of consistently renewing agreements, as well as entering into new license agreements. We will also drive market adoption of our technologies through collaboration with industry-leading companies with an aim to increase our annual baseline revenue as we execute new and expanded license agreements with our customers.”

Adeia has a long history of innovation across a diverse set of applications and technologies that has generated an IP portfolio of over 9,500 media and semiconductor patent assets specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Adeia’s media portfolio covers fundamental aspects of the entertainment experience across platforms, including how users search, record, stream, discover, consume, personalize and interact with content. Many of Adeia’s media solutions have become ubiquitous across the industry. As video and imaging become more immersive and continue to expand into all aspects of our lives, the Company is well-positioned to benefit from this macro trend and enable others to incorporate its foundational ideas into their own products and services.

Adeia’s semiconductor portfolio is comprised of patents and technology know-how in hybrid bonding (or Direct Bond Interconnect (DBI)), advanced processing nodes and advanced packaging, which represent the future of the semiconductor industry and address challenges with Moore's Law. Hybrid bonding is a transformative, multi-generational platform and is widely acknowledged as game-changing technology in the industry. Adeia’s advanced processing node IP covers fundamental aspects of semiconductor manufacturing, especially as the market moves to increasingly smaller nodes.

