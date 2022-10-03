New Mental Health Treatment Option in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life's Journey is thrilled to announce a new location in Hampton, VA. The new location will provide community-based mental health services to individuals on and around the Peninsula.

"Life's Journey is always looking for ways to support and reach those in our communities struggling with their mental health," said Life's Journey Owner and CEO Benicia Hernandez (www.beniciahernandezgill.com). "We are excited to bring our Assertive Community Treatment Program to Hampton, and we look forward to building relationships within the community."

The Assertive Community Treatment Program opening in Hampton will provide services for persons with persistent and serious mental illness. Treatment includes:

Services provided by a multidisciplinary team of professionals who provide support and assistance in natural community settings

Support and assistance in daily life activities

Counseling, psychiatric treatment, and medication management

Education regarding symptom management and medication

24/7 access to services is also available to respond to urgent needs, crises, and other mental health emergencies

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place Oct. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m.

For more information on Life's Journey or Assertive Community Treatment, visit www.lifesjourneyservices.com.

About Life's Journey: Life's Journey is a comprehensive mental health care practice that offers mental health and substance abuse services throughout Virginia. Since 2016, Life's Journey has been dedicated to providing quality mental health services to the Hampton Roads Region. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, Life's Journey provides outpatient therapy, psychiatric services, crisis stabilization, assertive community treatment, office-based opioid treatment, and mental health skill-building services. Life's Journey is accredited by CARF International, a distinction that demonstrates the company's emphasis on outcomes measurement and management of behavioral health programs.

Contact Information:

Shante Williams

COO

s.williams@lifesjourneyservices.com

7576220700



