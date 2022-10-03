IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for the Crypto Assets Conference in Germany

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center for the upcoming Crypto Assets Conference (“CAC22B”) . The event will be held at The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center on October 18-19, 2022.



As one of the leading blockchain technology conferences in Europe, CAC22B will provide a wealth of knowledge of the latest market trends and research findings. The thematic focus of the event will be split between two days. Day 1 will tackle “Bitcoin, Crypto Assets, Smart Contract Platform, DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs and Inflation,” and Day 2 will cater to “Digital Securities, Digital Assets, Digital Euro, Infrastructure, MiCA, Custody and Sustainability.”

The conference will host hundreds of in-person guests well-versed in digital assets and 5,000+ online attendees via the event’s world-class digital capabilities. As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten and fine-tune the visibility of CAC22B through an array of digital channels and social media strategies.

“The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center is a global leader for research in blockchain technology and emerging business models. Being situated at the heart of the Europe’s largest economy, this conference is uniquely positioned to facilitate networking among a broad spectrum of digital asset players,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our extensive network of downstream publishers to enable broader, targeted reach among millions of online investors.”

During the event, attendees will be able to gain invaluable insights from a multitude of keynote speakers and take part in presentations delivered by leaders at marquee institutions at the forefront of the space, including the European Parliament, BitMEX, Coinbase, Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe, PwC, BNY Mellon and several others.

With the financial system undergoing a sea-change and runaway inflation eroding purchasing power, digital assets, DeFi, NFTs, the digital euro and the broader metaverse are fast becoming the foundation for the next phase of financial innovation.

To view profiles of the speakers, book your streaming pass or secure an on-site ticket, visit https://www.crypto-assets-conference.de/

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer