Heilind Electronics Now Offering JAE’s KN06 Series Rectangular Multi-Pole Modular Hybrid Connector

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a premier distributor of electronic components worldwide, is now offering a broad variety of Modular Hybrid Connectors from JAE.

JAE’s KN06 Series connectors are designed with heavy equipment in mind. The rectangular, single-engagement lever locking design, is ready to meet the demands of semiconductor manufacturing and other large industrial applications that require multi-pole wiring.

The KN06 can accommodate six modular insulator blocks which share parts with the KN01L series. Secure mating is aided by a 32-position selectable key to prevent misalignment. A lightweight, plastic, outer shell reduces weight and effort when mating the KN06 connector. The lever lock furthers mating integrity and ease of use.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about JAE's KN06 Rectangular Multi-Pole Modular Hybrid Connector.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About JAE Electronics, Inc.

JAE Electronics, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of connectors, user interface devices and aviation electronics. It is recognized for its innovative technologies in developing fine pitch board-to-board, board-to-cable, FPC, memory card, input/output, circular, automotive/transportation, energy storage and waterproof connectors.

Attachment