HellermannTyton Mounting Solutions Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for HellermannTyton, is now stocking the manufacturer’s innovative Cradle Mounts and Saddle Mounts. These mounting solutions are designed to streamline cable management in industrial automation, robotics, and machine-building applications.

Engineered for performance and flexibility, HellermannTyton’s Cradle and Saddle Mounts provide durable, compact, and easy-to-install options for bundling and routing cables along control panels, machinery, and aluminum framing. Both solutions are compatible with standard cable ties and support clean, code-compliant installations.

Cradle Mounts feature an open-frame design that holds cables securely in place while minimizing strain. Their slim profile makes them ideal for tight routing paths, especially in high-density automation systems. Saddle Mounts, on the other hand, offer a wraparound surface that provides additional contact area for enhanced cable stability, even in high-vibration environments.

With options for vertical and horizontal mounting, these components are designed to accommodate a range of industrial needs—supporting fast installation and long-term reliability in dynamic settings.

Heilind supports a wide array of wire management and routing products from HellermannTyton, helping customers meet the growing demands of modern manufacturing, process automation, and robotics integration. For more information, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f829ab73-7bfb-4e40-97d4-8d320ff4bfa1