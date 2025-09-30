Heilind Electronics Now Stocking HARTING Han® HPR Single Pole Connectors for High-Power and Harsh-Environment Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect products, is proud to announce the availability of the HARTING Han® HPR Single Pole Connectors. Designed for the toughest conditions in energy, transportation, and industrial environments, these rugged single-pole solutions deliver high-current performance and exceptional reliability where it matters most.

Engineered for High Power and Durability

The HARTING Han HPR Single Pole Connectors are part of the trusted Han® portfolio and are specifically engineered to handle the challenges of modern power distribution systems. With current-carrying capacities up to 800 A and voltage ratings up to 4 kV, the series ensures secure and efficient transmission of large amounts of energy in mission-critical systems.

Built with robust metal housings, the Han HPR series is designed to withstand shock, vibration, and extreme environmental stress. The connectors are fully sealed to IP68/69k, making them suitable for outdoor and heavy-duty applications where moisture, dust, or contaminants are a concern. Their recessed O-ring and corrosion-resistant design further ensure long-term performance in demanding conditions.

Key Features & Benefits

Heilind Electronics now offers customers access to the many advantages of HARTING’s Han HPR Single Pole Connectors, including:

High Current Ratings: Available in 250 A, 350 A, 650 A, and 800 A versions, offering flexible options for different power system requirements.

Wide Voltage Range: Supports voltages up to 4 kV, ensuring safe and efficient performance in high-power installations.

Ruggedized Construction: Die-cast aluminum housings with durable locking mechanisms deliver outstanding performance in environments with vibration, impact, and weather exposure.

Ingress Protection: IP68/69k sealing guarantees protection against water, dust, and high-pressure cleaning.

Customizable Keying: Up to 36 possible keying configurations to prevent mismating and simplify installation in multi-connector systems.

Temperature Performance: Operates reliably across a broad temperature range of –40 °C to +125 °C, ensuring suitability for both indoor and outdoor environments.

Enhanced Shielding Options: Full 360-degree shielding is available for protection against electromagnetic interference (EMI), ensuring stable performance in noise-sensitive applications.

Industry Certifications: The series carries certifications including CE and DNV GL, validating its compliance for use in regulated industries such as rail and energy.





Applications Across Key Markets

The Han HPR Single Pole Connectors are designed for sectors that demand uncompromising reliability and high energy transmission:

Railway & Mass Transit: Ideal for use in traction motors, converters, and power distribution units, delivering safe and stable connectivity in mobile environments exposed to vibration and weather.

Renewable Energy Systems: Suited for wind turbines and solar farms, where high currents must be managed in outdoor conditions for decades of reliable operation.

Power Distribution & Industrial Systems: Provide dependable connections for switchgear, inverters, and backup power systems.

Heavy Equipment & Construction Machinery: Withstand the high stress and shock of mobile and industrial equipment in challenging job sites.





By combining mechanical ruggedness with electrical performance, these connectors ensure minimal downtime and maximum safety in demanding energy applications.

To learn more about the HARTING Han® HPR Single Pole Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.



Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





