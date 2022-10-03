Freddie Mac Publishes 2021 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published its annual sustainability disclosure in accordance with standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report features data for 2020 and 2021 aligned with the SASB Mortgage Finance standards, which are within the Financials sector. Freddie Mac's SASB report also includes data on other relevant metrics pertaining to Commercial Banks and Investment Banking & Brokerages, as appropriate. The full report is available at FreddieMac.com/ESG.

“Freddie Mac is engaging in voluntary reporting based on the SASB standards because transparency is a critical part of our corporate sustainability effort,” said Mark Hanson, senior vice president of securitization for Freddie Mac. “Today’s publication marks another important milestone for our corporate ESG efforts.”

The SASB Standards promote corporate disclosure of financially material sustainability information. More information about the standards is available at SASB.org.

