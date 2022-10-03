Shares in the Capital and Voting Rights

VERTOU Cedex, FRANCE

MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €140,253,434.28
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

  
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 30 September 2022, was as follows:

 30 September 202231 August 2022
Shares in the capital 43,288,09743,288,097
Shares cancelled during the month00
Gross total of voting rights 43,288,09743,288,097
Net total of voting rights 41,348,96141,924,999

