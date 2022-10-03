MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €140,253,434.28
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 30 September 2022, was as follows:
|30 September 2022
|31 August 2022
|Shares in the capital
|43,288,097
|43,288,097
|Shares cancelled during the month
|0
|0
|Gross total of voting rights
|43,288,097
|43,288,097
|Net total of voting rights
|41,348,961
|41,924,999
