Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

NANTES – 03 October 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 26 September 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-sept-22 FR0013153541 19,374 8.1991 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-sept-22 FR0013153541 7,173 8.1948 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,778 8.1923 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-sept-22 FR0013153541 902 8.1836 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-sept-22 FR0013153541 19,973 8.3374 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-sept-22 FR0013153541 7,092 8.3373 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,740 8.3583 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-sept-22 FR0013153541 933 8.3484 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-sept-22 FR0013153541 20,609 8.3172 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-sept-22 FR0013153541 7,200 8.3165 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,818 8.3249 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-sept-22 FR0013153541 979 8.3173 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-sept-22 FR0013153541 21,493 8.0358 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-sept-22 FR0013153541 7,763 8.0383 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,848 8.0347 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 29-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,088 8.0369 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 30-sept-22 FR0013153541 21,666 8.0223 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 30-sept-22 FR0013153541 7,941 8.0221 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 30-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,900 8.0197 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 30-sept-22 FR0013153541 1,148 8.0188 TQEX Total 154,418

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

