Hypertension Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 90+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

As per a statement of World Health Organization (WHO), Hypertension is one of the silent killers in 21st century and is one of the biggest global public health concerns. Factors like technological advancement, a growing aging population, and people affected by diabetes, and high blood pressure are favoring the market. Some of the key players contributing to the worldwide anti-hypertensive medication market include Quantum Genomics, Nicox, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics Corporation, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline hypertension therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the hypertension pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Hypertension Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for hypertension treatment.

Key hypertension companies such as Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Mineralys Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Future Medicine, Pharmosa BioPharm, Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Cereno Scientific AB, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, JeniVision, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, AbbVie, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gossamer Bio Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Insmed Incorporated, Gmax Biopharm LLC., Altavant Sciences GmbH, Bayer, Respira Therapeutics, Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, JW Pharmaceutical, PRM Pharma, LLC, PolyActiva Pty Ltd, pH Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Santen SAS, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, AJU Pharm Co., Ltd., Laboratoires Thea, Aerami Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Vigonvita Life Sciences, IlDong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical, VivaVision Biotech, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics Corporation, VIVUS LLC., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Vascular Biosciences, CAR peptide, Liquidia Corporation, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Halo Biosciences, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel hypertension drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising hypertension pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Firibastat, Baxdrostat (CIN-107), MLS-101, Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT), Ifetroban, IONIS-AGT-LRx, QLS-101, ID140009, KBP-5074, AER-90, ION904, TPN171H, FM101, AJU-C52L, T4030, L606, AV-101 , CKD-351, ABI-009, WB007, DE-130A, OTX-TIC, PRM-125, LivaloVA, NCX 470, RT234, PA5346, PHP-201, LTP001, CS1, TRC150094, JV-GL1, BI 685509, MK-5475, AGN-193408, Sotatercept, HCP1803, GB002, SPH3127, Treprostinil Palmitil, GMA301, rodatristat ethyl, BAY1237592, PRO-122, VVN-539, Ralinepag, Tacrolimus, PB6440, MGX292, KER-012, and others.

In the second quarter of 2022, PhaseBio completed the development and optimization of a robust manufacturing process to support anticipated upcoming proof-of-concept trials, positioning the program for initial GMP manufacturing runs in the fourth quarter of 2022. PB6440 is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor in development to target treatment resistant hypertension and other indications where elevated aldosterone is known to contribute to disease process, such as uncontrolled hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure.

In July 2022, Invex Therapeutics received approval to commence the Phase III IIH EVOLVE clinical trial of Presendin to treat idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) patients in Australia. The approvals include those from Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) and the clearance for Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) scheme by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Developed by Peptron, Presendin is a sustained release (SR) Exenatide microsphere formulation intended to be administered subcutaneously once a week.

In June 2022, Attgeno AB announced that it received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Ethical Review Authority to start a Phase II clinical trial of its lead drug candidate Supernitro as a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with acute pulmonary hypertension after cardiac surgery.

In June 2022, Gossamer Bio, Inc. announced the publication of key preclinical data supporting the potential of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Inhaled seralutinib was an effective treatment of severe PAH in two animal models, with improved cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, reduction in NT-proBNP, reverse remodeling of pulmonary vascular pathology, and improvement in inflammatory biomarkers. Seralutinib showed greater efficacy compared to imatinib in a preclinical study.

In May 2022, Idorsia Ltd announced positive top-line results of PRECISION, the Phase III study investigating aprocitentan, Idorsia's dual endothelin receptor antagonist, for the treatment of patients whose blood pressure is not adequately controlled despite receiving at least triple antihypertensive therapy – known as resistant hypertension. Aprocitentan significantly reduced blood pressure when added to standardized combination background antihypertensive therapy in patients with resistant hypertension over 48 weeks of treatment.

In May 2022, United Therapeutics received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for its therapeutic Tyvaso DPI. Tyvaso DPI marks the first approval of a dry powder inhaler for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). United determined that inhalation of Tyvaso DPI is one of the easiest ways for patients to administer a prostacyclin or the treatment for PAH.

In February 2022, Ferrer strengthened its focus on pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases, as well as neurological disorders, by signing of a distribution agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for Tyvaso (treprostinil) inhalation solution - a pharmaceutical drug-device combination product for the treatment of WHO Group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The hypertension pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage hypertension products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the hypertension pipeline landscape.

Hypertension Overview

High blood pressure (hypertension) is a common condition in which the blood's long-term force against your artery walls is high enough to cause health problems such as heart disease. Age, smoking, drinking, overweight are among the prominent factors for causes of hypertension.

Even when blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels, most people with high blood pressure have no hypertension symptoms. Some people with high blood pressure may experience headaches, shortness of breath, or nosebleeds. Still, these signs and hypertension symptoms aren't specific and usually don't appear until the high blood pressure has progressed to a severe or life-threatening level.

Several tests such as ECG, EKG, Echocardiogram, Ambulatory monitoring, la tests, and others are used for hypertension diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Hypertension Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Firibastat Quantum Genomics Phase III Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors Oral SPH3127 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd Phase III Renin inhibitors Oral STN1012600 Santen Pharmaceutical Phase III Prostaglandin E EP3 receptor agonists; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists Ophthalmic NCX 470 Nicox Phase III Nitric oxide donors Ophthalmic ION904 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Phase II RNA interference Subcutaneous Baxdrostat CinCor Pharma Phase II Aldosterone synthase inhibitors Oral MLS-101 Mineralys Therapeutics Phase II Aldosterone synthase inhibitors Oral IONIS-AGT-LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals Phase II Angiotensinogen inhibitors; RNA interference Subcutaneous GB002 Gossamer Bio Phase II Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists Inhalation AGN-193408 AbbVie Phase I/II NA Opthalmic FM101 Future Medicine Phase I/II Adenosine A3 receptor antagonists Oral GMA-301 Gmax Biopharm Phase I Endothelin A receptor antagonists Intravenous AER-901 Aerami Therapeutics Phase I Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors Inhalation ID140009 IlDong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Phase I Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists; Calcium channel antagonists; Cholesterol absorption inhibitors; HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors; NPC1L1 protein inhibitors NA PB 6440 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Aldosterone synthase inhibitors Oral MGX292 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Growth differentiation factor 2 replacements NA

Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

The hypertension pipeline report proffers an integral view of the hypertension emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Hypertension Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors, Aldosterone synthase inhibitors, Angiotensinogen expression inhibitors, RNA interference, Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists, Calcium channel antagonists, Cholesterol absorption inhibitors, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, NPC1L1 protein inhibitors, Nitric oxide donors; Rho-associated kinase inhibitors, Growth differentiation factor 2 replacements

Key Hypertension Companies: Quantum Genomics, CinCor Pharma, Mineralys Therapeutics, Alnylam Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Future Medicine, Pharmosa BioPharm, Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Cereno Scientific AB, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, JeniVision, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, AbbVie, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gossamer Bio Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Insmed Incorporated, Gmax Biopharm LLC., Altavant Sciences GmbH, Bayer, Respira Therapeutics, Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, JW Pharmaceutical, PRM Pharma, LLC, PolyActiva Pty Ltd, pH Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Santen SAS, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, AJU Pharm Co., Ltd., Laboratoires Thea, Aerami Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Vigonvita Life Sciences, IlDong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical, VivaVision Biotech, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics Corporation, VIVUS LLC., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Vascular Biosciences, CAR peptide, Liquidia Corporation, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Halo Biosciences, PulmoSIM Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, and others

Key Hypertension Pipeline Therapies: Firibastat, Baxdrostat (CIN-107), MLS-101, Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT), Ifetroban, IONIS-AGT-LRx, QLS-101, ID140009, KBP-5074, AER-90, ION904, TPN171H, FM101, AJU-C52L, T4030, L606, AV-101 , CKD-351, ABI-009, WB007, DE-130A, OTX-TIC, PRM-125, LivaloVA, NCX 470, RT234, PA5346, PHP-201, LTP001, CS1, TRC150094, JV-GL1, BI 685509, MK-5475, AGN-193408, Sotatercept, HCP1803, GB002, SPH3127, Treprostinil Palmitil, GMA301, rodatristat ethyl, BAY1237592, PRO-122, VVN-539, Ralinepag, Tacrolimus, PB6440, MGX292, KER-012, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Hypertension Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Hypertension Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Hypertension Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Hypertension Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Hypertension Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Firibastat: Quantum Genomics 8. Hypertension Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 ION904: Ionis Pharmaceuticals 9. Hypertension Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 AER-901: Aerami Therapeutics 10. Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Hypertension Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Hypertension Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

