Guerrilla RF to Present at OTC Markets’ Virtual Investor Conference on October 6, 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company, is giving an investor presentation at the OTC Markets’ Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference at 3:30 PM ET on October 6. The presenter will be the company’s VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess.



“As a growing small cap company, we are honored to have an opportunity to tell our story to the OTC investor community,” said Funchess. “We are looking forward to talking about some exciting new product releases that are game changers for us. Recently, we were very happy to announce our move into silicon on insulator (SOI) products with our new digital step attenuator, the GRF6402, and its novel Rapid Fire™ capability. Producing SOI products opens the floodgates for us to provide our customers with a wide variety of new and innovative building blocks. We also feel well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand within the automotive industry as semiconductor supply shortages begin to ease.”

Guerrilla RF’s investor presentation will cover how the company leverages its strengths as a fabless designer of high-performance MMICs to address the needs of its strategic customers within the automotive, 5G infrastructure, and cellular repeater industries.

This will be a live, interactive, online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. To register and watch the OTC Markets’ Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, visit their website: Virtual Investor Conferences (gcs-web.com).

An archived replay of Guerrilla RF’s presentation will be made available in their website's “Investor Relations” section: https://ir.guerrilla-rf.com.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

