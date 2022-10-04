Komprise Gives Users Across the Enterprise New Tools for Managing Unstructured Data

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced the Fall 2022 release of Komprise Intelligent Data Management, which introduces self-service features for line of business (LOB) IT, analytics and research teams. Now, central IT can authorize departmental end users to interactively monitor usage metrics, data trends, tag and search data and identify datasets for analytics, tiering and deletion. These new capabilities bridge the longstanding gap between IT’s focus on optimizing storage infrastructure and costs and users’ focus on finding and operating on the right data sets.



The Fall 2022 release builds upon Komprise Smart Data Workflows, a new capability which allows IT teams to automate the process of tagging and discovering relevant file and object data across hybrid data storage silos and feeding the right data to cloud services.

The new Deep Analytics user profile gives authorized users read-only access to view their own data characteristics such as number, type and age of files and collaborate with IT on data management, delivering compliance and storage savings benefits while giving data owners greater control of their data.

“I've been looking for years for a way to know where my data is and what type of unstructured data it is, all with the goal of getting it moved to the correct tier of storage,” says Brett Sayles, storage engineer at St. Luke’s Health. “Komprise does this for me and now I’m excited that I can offer a read-only role to end users. I can see how this would be handy for the business analytics crew and even for engineers/analysts during upgrades to see what data is out there and identify old data that could be purged.”

Use Cases Include:

Showback: Authorized departmental users can monitor and understand their data usage (examples: how many and what type of files, where stored and biggest consumers) in an interactive dashboard and create queries to get real-time visibility and manage costs, rather than ask IT to create static reports.

For example: A new research initiative at a life-sciences organization requires 100TB of data storage and the project lead needs to work with IT to move older file shares to cloud storage and free up space.



Authorized departmental users can monitor and understand their data usage (examples: how many and what type of files, where stored and biggest consumers) in an interactive dashboard and create queries to get real-time visibility and manage costs, rather than ask IT to create static reports. For example: A new research initiative at a life-sciences organization requires 100TB of data storage and the project lead needs to work with IT to move older file shares to cloud storage and free up space. User-driven tagging: Users can enrich data with additional metadata tags to facilitate easier search and data management actions such as archival storage or compliance and legal hold. For example: the HR director needs to ensure that all files with employee PII data are tagged so that information is properly and securely stored for privacy requirements and searchable for deletion when the employee leaves. Read this post on a sample data workflow for handling PII using Komprise and Amazon Macie.

User-driven tiering and data mobility: Authorized users can identify data sets with certain characteristics (such as project or age) to move to cloud storage or other secondary storage for more cost-effective data management or research initiatives. For example: All files related to a project need to be copied to the cloud for data analytics. The entire workflow between users and IT is automated via Komprise.



Authorized users can identify data sets with certain characteristics (such as project or age) to move to cloud storage or other secondary storage for more cost-effective data management or research initiatives. For example: All files related to a project need to be copied to the cloud for data analytics. The entire workflow between users and IT is automated via Komprise. Data deletion: IT can set up data movement and deletion as a workflow in Komprise and the entire process is automated without requiring user or IT intervention. For example: All marketing campaign files should be moved to archival storage 30 days after project completion and then confined for deletion after two years. The entire data workflow can be based on user queries and policies created by IT.



“User self-service is a growing trend to offload administrative tasks from central IT and give end users the ability to get the data and functionality they need faster,” said Todd Dorsey, a data storage analyst with DCIG. “By putting more control in the hands of departmental teams and data owners, Komprise is helping increase value from unstructured data in the enterprise.”

“In most organizations, IT is becoming a shared service to its business units and building trust is paramount to its success, especially in the cloud,” says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO of Komprise. “Komprise now allows IT to build trust and drive data-driven decision making in lock-step with their business users.”

Komprise Intelligent Data Management Platform Updates

Other Komprise Fall 2022 updates include improved SMB protocol for data migration performance and share management, bulk data recall performance improvements, native support for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, plug-and-play integration with AWS Snowball to automatically migrate PBs of data to the cloud and enhanced data indexing to support faster data and file search with Deep Analytics.

About Komprise



Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com