Madison Metals Appoints Ryan Thompson as Chief Strategy Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Madison”) (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Thompson as the Company’s new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Thompson will manage Madison’s relationship with Lux Partners Ltd. (“Lux”) amongst other duties for the Company.



“I am honored to be joining the Madison team. It is a privilege to be part of a future-thinking organization that is working to apply innovative solutions to the world’s energy crisis,” said Thompson. “Madison is guided by a purpose – to make a positive impact in the uranium and broader mining market while creating undeniable shareholder value. I will serve by empowering our organization to make a difference while sharing Madison’s mission with the world.”

“I can think of no one better than Ryan to drive Madison’s overall corporate strategy and manage our new relationship with Lux,” said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison Metals. “Ryan’s 22 years leading at the intersection of technology, strategy and marketing makes him the perfect choice for the relaunch of one of the world’s most cutting-edge mining companies.”

Thompson brings over a quarter century of tech, digital marketing and public markets experience to his role as CSO of Madison. His background includes developing investor awareness campaigns for Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis, amongst others. Thompson has worked with over 50 publicly traded brands, creating investor awareness as managing partner at enPercept. He has also been involved in cryptocurrencies as early as 2013.

In connection with his appointment, Madison has granted 100,000 stock options to Thompson at $1.16 CAD in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The options carry a term of five years and vest immediately.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. Using cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies, Madison Metals is positioned to move advanced uranium assets to market quickly.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

