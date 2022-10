English French

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

2024 Notes (ISIN: FR0011765825)

Notes cancellation

Paris, October 4, 2022,

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. today cancelled 287 Notes of its 2024 Notes due in March 2024 for a nominal amount of Euro 28,700,000, following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of 2024 Notes has been reduced to Euro 529,000,000.

