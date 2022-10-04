English French

JCDecaux SA: registration as a European Company

Paris, October 4th 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that the registration of JCDecaux SA as a European Company, which was approved by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 14th 2020, became effective in the Trade and Companies Register on September 27th 2022.

This new legal status reinforces the European dimension of a global Group for all its stakeholders. As the number one outdoor advertising company in Europe, JCDecaux is present in 23 EU countries (out of 27), home to almost 55% of its workforce. This includes some mutualized resources (particularly in France, Germany and Spain) serving the digital transformation of the company, its R&D policy, its data and programmatic strategy, and its supply chain.

JCDecaux SA is now registered as JCDecaux SE. The company’s applicable legislation, its governance, its stock listing location and its registered office (Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) remain unchanged.

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2021 revenue: €2,745m (a ) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,475m (a )

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental schemes: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

