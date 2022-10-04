Carahsoft Hosts Booth and Reception at IACP Annual Conference 2022 October 15-18, 2022 in Dallas, TX

RESTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by nine technology partners in its booth at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, (IACP 2022). This year’s conference in Dallas, Texas will focus on “A Source for Excellence” and provide law enforcement professionals and technology providers the opportunity to network, discuss latest policing trends and explore solutions to continuing challenges. The IACP, the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, is committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership.

WHO:

Nine Carahsoft partners will demonstrate a range of industry-leading software and hardware solutions ranging from citizen facing applications to dark web investigative tools as well as drones, police intelligence, fighting cybercrimes, public safety and emergency preparedness. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at Booth #416 on October 16th through 18th to learn the impact of these technologies.

Partners demoing at Carahsoft’s booth (#416):

Carahsoft vendors and partners at IACP:

To view the full floorplan, click here.

WHEN - CONFERENCE DATES:

Saturday - Tuesday, October 15-18, 2022

WHERE - CONFERENCE LOCATION:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (KBHCC)

650 S Griffin St

Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

CARAHSOFT HOSTED RECEPTION:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception on October 17th from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. at the HQ Rooftop Bar. This event will be open to all IACP attendees and partners who present an IACP badge at the entrance.

HQ Rooftop Bar

310 S Houston St 12th Floor,

Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

ADDITIONAL LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES:

Carahsoft will also be hosting a hybrid-learning GCN Emergency Preparedness Workshop on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 8:30am - 1:00pm at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Downtown in the Maverick Room. The workshop is sponsored by Axon and features speakers George Vit, Board Member, LEIT, IACP and Dawn Layman, Chief of Police, Lenexa Police Department. Register here to attend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Find additional conference and registration information here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Jason Wheeler at (571) 662-3031 or iacp@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s IACP event site.

