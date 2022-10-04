New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bioinformatics Market to Surpass USD 46 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The bioinformatics market is experiencing positive growth as a result of rising demand for both nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increased demand for integrated data, and technological innovation in product development, all of which are contributing to the bioinformatics market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

DelveInsight’s Bioinformatics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, bioinformatics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key bioinformatics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Bioinformatics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

Notable bioinformatics companies such as Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics AG, DNANEXUS, INC., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Rosalind Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., GENEWIZ, BGI Corporation, Waters Corporation, DNASTAR, Fios Genomics, Partek Incorporated, SOPHiA Genetics, Source Bioscience, Biomax Informatics AG, Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and several others are currently operating in the bioinformatics market.

On March 02, 2022, BISC Global, a Bioinformatics, Biostatistics, and ML/AI consulting company, is partnering with cropSeq bioinformatics, a company specialized in AgriGenomics consulting, to address the most pressing challenges in data-driven agriculture and plant research.

a Bioinformatics, Biostatistics, and ML/AI consulting company, is partnering with cropSeq bioinformatics, a company specialized in AgriGenomics consulting, to address the most pressing challenges in data-driven agriculture and plant research. In February 2022, Bruker Corporation announced its TIMS DIA-NN software for the high-throughput, deep and unbiased 4D proteomics workflow.

Bioinformatics Overview

Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology to the management and analysis of biological data. It involves the storage, analysis, and dissemination of biological data. Bioinformatics employs computer programs to perform various tasks, such as determining gene and protein functions, establishing evolutionary relationships, and predicting the three-dimensional shapes of proteins.

There are several bioinformatics tools on the market. They are classified as protein functional and analysis tools, homology and similarity tools, sequence analysis tools, and miscellaneous tools. The field encompasses many advanced and specialized areas of life, including structural genomics, functional genomics, DNA microarrays, comparative genomics, and medical information.





Bioinformatics Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global bioinformatics market. The rising prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased demand for personalized medicine in this region, and the release of new and innovative bioinformatics software will all contribute to the growth of the bioinformatics market.

For example, on March 7, 2022, Arup announced the launch of Rio, a new world-class bioinformatics pipeline and analytics platform. It expands the ARUP's existing cloud computing capabilities to move data more efficiently and accurately, allowing clinicians to receive targeted test results faster and make better patient medical decisions.

As a result, all of the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in the United States region.

Bioinformatics Market Dynamics

The bioinformatics market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing is the primary driver of the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the bioinformatics platform enables scientists and clinicians to explore and analyze both omics and clinical data in a single environment based on a robust, scalable cloud platform, resulting in precision drug discovery programs. These platforms will help the industry grow even more.

Furthermore, the need for disease management, prevention, and treatment and advancements in bioinformatics drive bioinformatics market growth. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for newer treatments and vaccines will drive up the demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing. As a result of the rising demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, there will be an increase in demand for bioinformatics, fueling the growth of the bioinformatics market.

However, higher costs associated with bioinformatics software and services, as well as a scarcity of skilled professionals, may be limiting factors in the growth of the bioinformatics market.

Moreover, the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the bioinformatics market. Most importantly, the current COVID-19 pandemic and rising demand for newer treatments and vaccines contribute to improved opportunities in the global bioinformatics market. Regarding providing critical support to various areas of scientific research, bioinformatics has always had enormous potential.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 15.14% Market Size in 2021 USD 20.12 Billion Anticipated Market Size by 2027 USD 46.88 Billion Key Bioinformatics Companies Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics AG, DNANEXUS, INC., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Rosalind Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., GENEWIZ, BGI Corporation, Waters Corporation, DNASTAR, Fios Genomics, Partek Incorporated, SOPHiA Genetics, Source Bioscience, Biomax Informatics AG, Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., among others

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type: Bioinformatics Products, Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Products, Bioinformatics Services Market Segmentation By Bioinformatics Product: Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms

Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms Market Segmentation By Application: Genomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Others

Genomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Others Market Segmentation By Sector: Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics, Others

Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bioinformatics Market 7 Bioinformatics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Bioinformatics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

