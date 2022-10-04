GL Announces Python Scripting for T1 E1 and Datacom Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their T1 E1 and Serial Data Analysis and Emulation hardware , tProbe™, with Python Client scripting for Windows and Linux Operating Systems.



[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/tprobe-with-python-client.jpg]

“GL’s tProbe™ T1 E1 Datacom analyzer is a versatile test and measurement platform capable of generating and receiving, as well as monitoring, traffic on legacy networks. Test traffic can include bit error rate testing, tones, digits, and audio files. Telecom protocols such as SS7, CAS and ISDN can be emulated. The tProbe™ is portable and connects to a host Windows® PC via a USB connection. The corresponding tProbe™ software includes an easy-to-use Graphical User Interface to configure tests, start and stop tests, view data and export reports,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The tProbe™ Datacom Analyzer is designed for the service installation, verification, and maintenance of Datacom equipment. It provides a software selectable interface to emulate Data Terminal Equipment, Data Communications Equipment and monitor the Datacom lines for both synchronous (sync), and asynchronous (async) modes of operation.

GL’s Windows Client/Server (WCS) software allows the user to perform remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity with the T1 E1/Datacom Analyzer. Using WCS server the T1 E1/Datacom Analyzers are easily controlled through software clients at remote or local sites via TCP/IP sockets.

He further added, “GL's Windows Client Python Module (WCPM) provides a client interface to the T1 E1 WCS. It allows a python program to connect to one or more GL WCS Servers and execute server commands, asynchronous tasks and receive replies from the WCS server. WCPM enables connection to multiple WCS servers allowing the python program to control T1 E1/Datacom equipment at multiple computers and geographical locations via TCP/IP. This allows the user the ability to automate tasks via scripts, perform repetitive testing for pre-determined time intervals, export and save data in any desired way. GL also provides sample Python scripts to help users get started.”

Key Features

Python scripting support on both Windows and Linux operating systems

Framed and unframed transmission/reception of T1 E1 signals

Intrusive/Non-Intrusive T1 E1 Testing

Performance monitoring and testing of multiple site locations from a single client

Shared use of T1 E1 test equipment from multiple client locations

Automated factory testing on production lines

Integration of T1 E1 testing into more complex testing systems



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com