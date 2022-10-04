Company announcement – No. 44 / 2022

Zealand Pharma announces completion of a directed issue and private placement of 4,975,000 new ordinary shares raising gross proceeds of approx. DKK 786 million

As announced on 4 October 2022, Zealand Pharma commenced a directed share offering to institutional and professional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding.

Today, 4 October 2022, Zealand Pharma’s board of directors has exercised an authorization to increase the share capital by issuing 4,975,000 new shares.

The new shares will be issued at a subscription price of DKK 158 per new share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the issue will amount to approx. DKK 786 million and Zealand intends to use the net proceeds to help fund continued development of Zealand's proprietary pipeline of investigational peptide-based therapeutics, support pre-commercial activities, and general corporate purposes.

Copenhagen, Denmark, 4 October 2022 – With reference to company announcement no. 43 / 2022 regarding the announcement of a directed issue and private placement of new ordinary shares, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (Nasdaq: ZEAL), (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces that the board of directors of Zealand has in accordance with article 7.1 of Zealand's articles of association today exercised an authorization granted by Zealand's annual general meeting held on 6 April 2022, to increase Zealand's share capital by issue of 4,975,000 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of DKK 158 per New Share.

The issuance of the New Shares follows an offering at market price in a private placement directed at certain institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions (the "Offering"). The subscription price for the New Shares has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure as part of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to be completed on 7 October 2022 (subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions), and the New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 10 October 2022.

The Offering has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and was made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a Danish prospectus in Denmark as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions, as a directed issue and private placement to eligible institutional and professional investors.

Summary of the Offering:

4,975,000 New Shares were subscribed for in the Offering;

the subscription price for the New Shares is DKK 158 per New Share;

total gross proceeds from the Offering will amount to approx. DKK 786 million;

allocation of the New Shares subscribed for in the Offering has been determined by the board of directors of Zealand in consultation with Danske Bank A/S, Goldman Sachs International and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland;

following the Offering, Zealand will be subject to a 90 calendar days lock-up undertaking (calculated from 4 October 2022), and the members of Zealand's executive management and board of directors will be subject to a 90 calendar days lock-up undertaking (calculated from 4 October 2022), both subject to certain customary exceptions and an exemption related to a limited number of shares subscribed for by exercise of warrants which can be subscribed for by certain members of the executive management and board of directors;

the New Shares will be issued without pre-emption rights for Zealand's current shareholders and the New Shares will upon issuance rank pari passu with Zealand's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. The New Shares must be registered in the name of the holder in Zealand’s register of shareholders;

each of the New Shares carries one vote at Zealand's general meetings. Zealand only has one class of shares;

following completion of the Offering, the registered share capital of Zealand will amount to DKK 51,513,186 divided into 51,513,186 shares of DKK 1 each; and

a timetable of expected future principal events can be seen below.

Background for the Offering

On Friday 30 September, Zealand announced positive topline results from the EASE 1 Phase 3 clinical trial of its candidate glepaglutide, which is a long-acting GLP-2 analog in development for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS). Glepaglutide treatment met the primary endpoint with twice weekly dosing achieving a statistically significant reduction in weekly parenteral support volume by 5.13 Liters/week from baseline at 24 weeks (please see company announcement no. 41 / 2022 for further information).

In March, Zealand announced a new strategy to pursue strategic partners for commercialization and co-development of late-stage clinical assets, and prioritize resources on R&D. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to:

Support the Phase 3 EASE clinical program for glepaglutide and potential regulatory submission for SBS, and pursue a strong strategic partner for future commercialization

Advance the clinical-stage candidates, including the obesity/metabolic disease portfolio

Progress additional peptide candidates into early clinical development

Strengthen the Company’s capital base and cash preparedness (general corporate purposes)

Zealand expects the new funds to provide cash runway until Q2 2024 and expects to advance the clinical pipeline and as such reach several potential key milestones within this time frame.

Admission to trading and official listing

The New Shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen in reliance on the exemption in article 1(5)a of the Prospectus Regulation and not on the basis of a prospectus.

The New Shares will be issued in the systems of VP Securities A/S ("Euronext Securities") and delivered to the investors in the temporary ISIN code DK0061929395. No application for admission to trading and official listing has been, or will be, filed for the New Shares issued under the temporary ISIN code, and the temporary ISIN code will only be registered with Euronext Securities for subscription for the New Shares. The temporary ISIN code in Euronext Securities will be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority, expected on 7 October 2022. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on or around 10 October 2022 in the permanent ISIN code for Zealand's existing shares, DK0060257814.

The admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement thereof and Zealand making an announcement to that effect.

Expected timetable for the Offering

The completion of the Offering, including admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement thereof.

5 October 2022 Subscribers are notified of their allocation 7 October 2022 Registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority 7 October 2022 Settlement and payment against delivery of the New Shares. The New Shares will be delivered in the temporary ISIN code 10 October 2022 Admittance to trading and official listing of the New Shares, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 11 October 2022 Merger of the temporary ISIN code with the permanent ISIN code





The New Shares

The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with existing shares in Zealand. The New Shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. U.S. investors that have acquired New Shares in the Offering have, however, undertaken certain trading restrictions for their New Shares. No shares, including the New Shares, carry or will carry any special rights. Rights conferred by the New Shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply from the time when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The New Shares must be registered in the name of the holder in Zealand’s register of shareholders.

Managers and legal counsels

Danske Bank A/S, Goldman Sachs International and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Offering, and Kempen & Co is acting as co-manager in the Offering (the joint global coordinators and the co-manager are jointly referred to as the "Managers").

Plesner and Cooley LLP are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors respectively to the Zealand. Kromann Reumert is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

Contacts:

Zealand Pharma

Anna Krassowska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

AKrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Lykke Rømer, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

LRomer@zealandpharma.com

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

ASteensberg@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development.

The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

