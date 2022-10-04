Gray Television & NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group Announce News Collaboration: “Noticias Telemundo Texas” Expands to Gray’s Telemundo Affiliated Texas Stations Beginning Oct. 10





ATLANTA, Ga and MIRAMAR, Fl, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) and NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, announced today a news collaboration to expand Telemundo Station Group’s “Noticias Telemundo Texas” to Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliated Texas stations (Odessa Midland / KTLE, Waco-Temple-Bryan / KWTX / KBTX, Laredo / KXNU / KGNS, Lubbock / KXTQ, Amarillo / KEYU, Tyler - Lufkin / KLTV / KTRE, Wichita Falls-Lawton / KSWO / KKTM), beginning October 10 at 5am CT. As a result of this partnership, Spanish-speaking audiences in a total of 13 Texas DMAs will receive live news and updates, and weather forecasts on weekday mornings.

“We are elated about the first ever news collaboration with NBCU Local’s Telemundo Station Group. Serving our audiences with quality news and valuable information is why we are in the television business. This partnership will allow us to provide nearly triple the amount of Texas-based news in Spanish to approximately 429,000 Hispanic homes throughout Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliate markets in Texas,” said Susan Sim Oh, Vice President of Strategy and Operations for Gray Television’s Telemundo Station Group.

“Noticias Telemundo Texas” is a new two-hour, early morning weekday newscast that was launched by NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group on September 26 across five Telemundo owned stations in Texas (Dallas Fort Worth / KXTX, Houston / KTMD, San Antonio / KVDA, Harlingen-McAllen / KTLM, El Paso / KTDO). “Noticias Telemundo Texas” is produced from NBC KXAS / Telemundo KXTX studios in Fort Worth with reporters from Telemundo owned stations in Texas contributing with local reports from their communities.

As part of the news collaboration, Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas will provide local news content from their respective markets and will broaden the presentation of “Noticias Telemundo Texas” for Spanish-speaking communities in the state. With this collaboration, Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas will be providing more news than any other Spanish-language news outlets in its Texas markets.

“We are pleased to team up with Gray TV and to expand our “Noticias Telemundo Texas” newscast to more communities in the state,” added Ozzie Martínez, Executive Vice President, Multi-platform News, Original Programming, Standards for Telemundo Station Group. “From discussing the headlines that are leading the day to providing more context about the issues impacting Texans, our newscast will now reach and inform even more communities.”

In addition, Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas will simulcast Telemundo 39 / Dallas or Telemundo 60 / San Antonio’s 4:00p weekday newscasts beginning late October. The live news simulcasts will lead into Gray’s Telemundo affiliated stations’ 4:30p / 5:00p local newscasts.

“Noticias Telemundo Texas” to air in the following TX markets (DMA ranks):



Telemundo owned stations (launched the newscast on Sept. 26) :

Dallas / KXTX

Houston / KTMD

San Antonio / KVDA

McAllen / KTLM

El Paso / KTDO



Gray Telemundo affiliated stations (to launch newscast beginning Oct. 10):

Odessa - Midland / KTLE

Waco -Temple-Bryan / KWTX / KBTX

Laredo / KXNU / KGNS

Lubbock / KXTQ

Amarillo / KEYU

Tyler - Lufkin / KLTV / KTRE

Wichita Falls-Lawton / KSWO / KKTM



Newscast Programming Among Texas Gray-owned Telemundo Affiliated Stations:

Market M-F Morning Newscast (CT) M-F Late Afternoon Newscast (CT) Simulcast Market Amarillo 5a – 7a 4p – 5p Dallas Lubbock 5a – 7a 4p – 5p Dallas Tyler - Lufkin 5a – 7a 4p – 5p Dallas Waco – Temple - Bryan 5a – 7a 4p – 5p Dallas Wichita Falls - Lawton 5a – 7a 4p – 5p Dallas Odessa – Midland 5a – 7a 4p – 5p San Antonio Laredo 5a – 7a 4p – 4:30p San Antonio

