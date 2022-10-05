Arco Vara is expanding its development activities in Kodulahe

English Estonian

A subsidiary of Arco Vara, Kodulahe OÜ, won a state land auction at Lammi street 6, Merimetsa, Kodulahe quarter.

The size of the land plot is 14,553 m2 and the expected GBA is 17,000 m2 above ground. The estimated investment for the project is 45 million euros. In 2022, preparing the detailed plan of the land plot will begin.

Miko Niinemäe, CEO of Arco Vara AS, “The Kodulahe development is no longer a few houses in Haabersti, but a residential quarter developed in larger scale by Arco Vara. Kodulahe is a unique area in Tallinn, where the sea, forest and beach are in the palm of residents’ hand. We continue to offer rest of the city noise, close to the city center and with high quality.”



