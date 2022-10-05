English French

Quadient Launches SaaS Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Paris, October 5, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the release of Quadient Impress Invoice, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) that securely and compliantly automates the preparation and delivery of invoices. Impress Invoice features built-in electronic invoice presentment, invoice delivery and facilitates payment of those invoices, so businesses get paid faster while offering customers added convenience and improved satisfaction. Impress Invoice is available in the US and UK and will launch in France, Germany and other European countries by the end of the year.

Impress Invoice is the latest expansion of the Quadient Impress cloud software platform, a multi-channel document delivery solution for small to medium-size businesses (SMBs). Committed to the continuous investment in the Impress platform, Quadient first introduced in 2020 Impress Automate, which automates the customer communication preparation and workflow for SMBs. Since then, Quadient has been rolling out in North America and Europe Impress Distribute, a document delivery solution for both digital channels and outsourced physical mail. Impress Invoice now adds specific functions to help SMBs automate their invoice process, including the following:

Automate and deliver invoices through customers’ preferred channels, such as email, government e-invoicing platforms, secure web portals and physical mail

Facilitate electronic payment through the platform, so customers can pay online

Monitor and track delivery and payment status in one dashboard

Archive invoices according to local regulations for a full and compliant audit trail

“Sending digital invoices is becoming increasingly critical for SMBs, especially as more countries have announced e-invoicing mandates for B2B and business-to-government transactions,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. “Impress Invoice automates the preparation and multi-channel delivery of invoices in a secure and compliant way, while increasing customer satisfaction by making it easier to pay online. Impress Invoice also helps SMBs eliminate the hours spent manually preparing and delivering invoices, so employees can focus on higher-value tasks.”

The Quadient Impress platform is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation software suite. With Impress Invoice, it completes the suite of finance automation solutions covering Account Receivables (YayPay) and Account Payables (Beanworks). More than 12,000 customers worldwide rely on Quadient software solutions for their essential business communications.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

