MiNK Selected for Five Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

Clinical data on AgenT-797, allogeneic (allo) iNKTs, +/- anti-PD-1 in advanced solid tumors



Clinical data of AgenT-797 in viral ARDS and refractory multiple myeloma

New therapeutic candidates: 1) MiNK-215, an allo-FAP-CAR-iNKT; 2) MiNK-413, allo-armored-BCMA-CAR-iNKT



NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced the acceptance of five abstracts for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8 – 12th, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Phase I studies of AgenT-797, a novel allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors or multiple myeloma

Abstract number: 647

Presenting Author: Dr. David Einstein

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: Phase 1/2 study of AgenT-797, an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, in subjects with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (viral ARDS) secondary to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Abstract Number: 649

Presenting Author: Dr. Terese Hammond

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: Development of an allogenic FAP-CAR-iNKT product to target tumor stroma and modulate the Tumor Microenvironment

Abstract Number: 358

Presenting Author: Xavier Michelet, PhD

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: MiNK-413: a Next generation armored allogenic BCMA-CAR-iNKT product

Abstract Number: 322

Presenting Author: Eleni Chantzoura, PhD

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

Abstract Title: agenT-797, a native allogeneic “off-the-shelf” invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy product improves effector functions within the tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 372

Presenting Author: Sapana Kadel

Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com