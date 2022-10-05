MiNK Selected for Five Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

- Clinical data on AgenT-797, allogeneic (allo) iNKTs, +/- anti-PD-1 in advanced solid tumors
- Clinical data of AgenT-797 in viral ARDS and refractory multiple myeloma
- New therapeutic candidates: 1) MiNK-215, an allo-FAP-CAR-iNKT; 2) MiNK-413, allo-armored-BCMA-CAR-iNKT
NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced the acceptance of five abstracts for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, to be held November 8 – 12th, 2022.
Presentation Details:
Abstract Title: Phase I studies of AgenT-797, a novel allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors or multiple myeloma
Abstract number: 647
Presenting Author: Dr. David Einstein
Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET
Abstract Title: Phase 1/2 study of AgenT-797, an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, in subjects with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (viral ARDS) secondary to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
Abstract Number: 649
Presenting Author: Dr. Terese Hammond
Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET
Abstract Title: Development of an allogenic FAP-CAR-iNKT product to target tumor stroma and modulate the Tumor Microenvironment
Abstract Number: 358
Presenting Author: Xavier Michelet, PhD
Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET
Abstract Title: MiNK-413: a Next generation armored allogenic BCMA-CAR-iNKT product
Abstract Number: 322
Presenting Author: Eleni Chantzoura, PhD
Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET
Abstract Title: agenT-797, a native allogeneic “off-the-shelf” invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy product improves effector functions within the tumor microenvironment
Abstract Number: 372
Presenting Author: Sapana Kadel
Details: Poster Hall, 11/10/2022 – 11/11/2022, 9:00am – 9:00pm ET
