MiNK Therapeutics to Host R&D Event November 10, 2022

Experts in disease pathways discuss clinical data of allo-iNKTs

R&D strategy driving pipeline momentum, productivity, and innovation

Internal scalable manufacturing of fully allogeneic iNKT cells; expanded capacity to ~700,000 doses

R&D event: November 10th from 4:00-6:00 pm ET, Boston, MA, and webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced the company will host an in-person and virtual Research & Development Day on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM ET in Boston, MA, and via webcast.

The R&D event will focus on the Company’s novel iNKT cell therapy platform and highlight its five presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) annual meeting. During the event, speakers will showcase recent developments in MiNK’s clinical and next-generation programs, including the first data from the ongoing phase 1 trial of iNKTs alone and in combination with approved anti-PD-1 inhibitors in solid tumor cancers, data from the novel FAP-CAR-iNKT program, and internal high throughput cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

The program will feature leaders in immuno-oncology and cell therapy, including members of the Company’s management team and external thought leaders including:

Terese Hammond , M.D., Associate Program Medical Director, Providence Saint John’s Health Center; Director, SCoRE (Sound Center of Research Excellence).

, M.D., Associate Program Medical Director, Providence Saint John’s Health Center; Director, SCoRE (Sound Center of Research Excellence). Lydia Lynch , Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Manuel Hidalgo , M.D, Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Department of Medicine.

, M.D, Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Department of Medicine. David Einstein, M.D., Genitourinary Oncologist, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School.

The event will be webcasted live and institutional investors and analysts are invited to attend in person. Individuals interested in attending the event in person should contact MiNK Therapeutics Investor Relations at investor@minktherapeutics.com. The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. To register for the webcast, please click here. Following the webcast an archived version will be available on the MiNK website.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.