Weller’s Powerful New Soldering Station available at TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity , the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that Weller’s all new WXsmart family of soldering stations is now available to its customers.



"Anyone in electronics production knows that hand soldering is tough to monitor and control across multiple workbenches," said Scott Maclin, VP EPS Product Management at TestEquity. "The connectivity features of the new WXsmart series means consistent traceability and process control that doesn’t slow anything down at the soldering station."

The WXsmart platform can deliver data in real time and in multiple formats. It is designed to easily integrate into common ERP systems to improve transparency, streamline documentation, and allow better process control. The end result is fewer solder joint failures from production and better performance of the end product in the field.

“Our distributors are critical to bringing new products to market successfully,” said Jack Meyer, Channel Manager at Weller. “When we shared the details of the WXseries, TestEquity immediately understood what makes this soldering station so powerful.”

Answering all application needs from Pico, Micro, Heavy Duty Soldering and Tweezers Soldering from component size 0402 to 1612 and beyond Easily extendible to a full rework station with the WXair Rework Module. The station has 300 W, 2 soldering channels, 1 air and 1 vacuum channel. In total 16 tools are connectable to the WXsmart.

To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com .

About Weller

Weller, the original inventor and manufacturer of an instant heat-up soldering gun, is today the global market leader in manual soldering technology. To keep pace with the changing complexities of the workplace, Weller is embracing robotics, digitalization and connectivity, as well as continuing to support customers with more conventional needs. Weller’s extensive portfolio includes fume extraction and a versatile range of soldering tools and systems as well as many other bench-top products and services.

