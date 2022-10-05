New York, USA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market to Surpass USD 8 Billion Mark by 2027 | DelveInsight

The polymerase chain reaction market is expected to grow in revenue due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of pathogen-caused diseases, increasing applications in the field of clinical diagnostics, and latest technological advancements to improve its accuracy further.

DelveInsight’s Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, polymerase chain reaction market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key polymerase chain reaction companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global polymerase chain reaction market during the forecast period.

Notable polymerase chain reaction companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., Standard Biotools, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eppendorf, Avance Biosciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Abbott, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, BioMérieux, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Stilla , and several others are currently operating in the polymerase chain reaction market.

, and several others are currently operating in the polymerase chain reaction market. In January 2022, Qiagen collaborated with for the use of QIAcuity digital PCR instruments. Atila Biosystems will provide non-invasive prenatal testing, and Actome extends QIAcuity reach from genomics to pr Atila Biosystems and Actome GmbH oteomics.

with for the use of QIAcuity digital PCR instruments. Atila Biosystems will provide non-invasive prenatal testing, and Actome extends QIAcuity reach from genomics to pr oteomics. In June 2021, Bio-Rad collaborated with Seegene Inc. to produce molecular diagnostic products related to infectious diseases. Through this, Seegene shall provide diagnostic tests in U.S markets for use on Bio-Rad’s LFX960x real-time PCR system.

collaborated with to produce molecular diagnostic products related to infectious diseases. Through this, Seegene shall provide diagnostic tests in U.S markets for use on Bio-Rad’s LFX960x real-time PCR system. In March 2021, MatMa Corporation launched MYRTA, a new hand-held PCR device for POC & OTC Molecular Diagnostics.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the polymerase chain reaction market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Report

Polymerase Chain Reaction Overview

Polymerase Chain Reaction is a laboratory technique that relies on enzymatic DNA replication. Primer-mediated enzymes are used to amplify short strands of DNA. Through this, million to billion copies of DNA can be produced, leading to better observation and conduct of research studies.

Continuous technological advancements in the field of polymerase chain reaction aim to improve specificity, scalability, and reliability in DNA amplification, producing millions of amplicons of a target sequence in a short period.

PCR is used for various purposes, including pathogenic bacteria detection, disease diagnosis, molecular and genetic research, forensic DNA profiling, and parental testing.





Learn more about polymerase chain reaction (PCR) @Polymerase Chain Reaction Test

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global polymerase chain reaction market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing number of clinical research studies in the North American region.

Another important factor driving the growth of the North American polymerase chain reaction market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders in the region. The presence of a large patient population base in the North American region also allows for developing new technologies and collaborations in clinical diagnostics. For example, in June 2021, Bio-Rad partnered with Seegene Inc. to develop molecular diagnostic products for infectious diseases.

As a result, the presence of a large patient population base with infectious diseases and genetic disorders, combined with an increase in technological advancements and clinical research studies, is expected to drive the growth of the polymerase chain reaction market in North America during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the polymerase chain reaction market, get a snapshot of the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Trends

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Dynamics

The increasing use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics is one of the notable drivers of the Polymerase Chain Reaction market. The use of real-time RT-PCR to detect the presence of SARS-CoV during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to the healthcare industry. Another significant factor driving the growth of the polymerase chain reaction market is its increasing use in the diagnosis of genetic disorders.

Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the polymerase chain reaction market experienced rapid growth. According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive reorganization of healthcare services and medical procedures, with RT-PCR test reports serving as the measure for infection detection (2019). During the phases of COVID-19, all of the key market players in the polymerase chain reaction Market experienced robust revenue growth.

Although global COVID-19 cases are decreasing, polymerase chain reaction-based tests are on the rise due to their constant applications in clinical diagnostics and research, which is boosting the polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the polymerase chain reaction market dynamics @Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.66% Market Size in 2021 USD 4.90 Billion Projected Market Size by 2027 USD 8.04 Billion Key Polymerase Chain Reaction Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies Inc., Standard Biotools, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eppendorf, Avance Biosciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Abbott, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, BioMérieux, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Stilla, among others

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type: Conventional PCR, Real-Time RT-PCR, Digital PCR, Others

Conventional PCR, Real-Time RT-PCR, Digital PCR, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Hereditary Disorders, and Others

Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Hereditary Disorders, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Labs, Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Labs, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the polymerase chain reaction market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Polymerase Chain Reaction Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polymerase Chain Reaction Market 7 Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the polymerase chain reaction market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research

Related Reports

DNA Sequencing Market

DNA Sequencing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key DNA sequencing companies, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Biorad Laboratories Ltd, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, among others.

Biosimilars Market

Biosimilars Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biosimilars companies, including Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Bioeq AG, among others.

Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug delivery devices companies, including Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, Novartis, among others.

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key novel drug delivery devices companies, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Roche, Novartis, among others.

Drug Infusion Systems Market

Drug Infusion Systems Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key drug infusion systems companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, BD, PROMECON GmbH, arcomed ag, Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key transdermal drug delivery devices companies, including Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Mylan, UCB SA, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Market | Substance use disorder Market | Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market | Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Prosthetic Heart Valve Market | Cardiac Monitoring System Market | Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) Market | Diabetes Market | Ocular Melanoma Market | Breast Pumps Market | Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Atopic Dermatitis Market | Concussions Market | Osteoporosis Market | Myelofibrosis (MF) Market | Cancer Cachexia (CC) Market

Related Blogs

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

Commerical Launch of Biopharmaceutical Products

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.