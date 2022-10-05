Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Net Income Of $6.3 Million Or 9.4% Of Sales; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth; Introduces New Green Energy Reporting Segment

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $67.6 million were up 25.8% from last year’s first quarter with increases in all four business units including its new Green Energy Solutions business unit.

Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys.

Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions.

Operating income was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 or 25% versus $0.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.45 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.20 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.



LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended August 27, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 was our ninth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and is a great start to our new fiscal year. Investments in our growth initiatives continue to pay off as we focus on pursuing exciting market opportunities that we believe will drive long-term growth,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we are reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”), reflecting the success of our growth strategies and our ability to provide engineered solutions for new markets. With increasing sales from green energy products and customers and over $199 million in total Company backlog, we believe sales and profits will continue to significantly increase in fiscal 2023.”

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 25.8% to $67.6 million compared to net sales of $53.7 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to higher net sales across all four business units. PMT sales increased $4.9 million or 12.2% from last year’s first quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers increased from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for our new segment, GES, increased $5.9 million or 230.7% from last year’s first quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $2.0 million or 23.4% due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $1.0 million or 45.5% due to higher demand in all product lines.

Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 30.3% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 34.3% from 30.1% and GES margin increased to 35.5% from 28.9% primarily due to product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased to 31.4% from 33.4% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects. Healthcare gross margin was 36.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 24.3% in the prior year’s first quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense.

Operating expenses were $14.2 million compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefits from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $8.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $2.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Other expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, were $0.3 million, compared to other expenses of less than $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 or 25% versus $0.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.45 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.20 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $35.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $36.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to invest in inventory and working capital to support its growth initiatives and spent $1.4 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities and IT system, versus $0.8 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 23, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2023 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Audited August 27, 2022 May 28, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,633 $ 35,495 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $192 and $186, respectively 32,568 29,878 Inventories, net 89,080 80,390 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,557 2,448 Investments - current 5,000 5,000 Total current assets 160,838 153,211 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 17,643 16,961 Intangible assets, net 1,945 2,010 Lease ROU asset 2,788 3,239 Non-current deferred income taxes 4,372 4,398 Total non-current assets 26,748 26,608 Total assets $ 187,586 $ 179,819 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,276 $ 23,987 Accrued liabilities 17,979 16,110 Lease liability current 1,076 1,109 Total current liabilities 44,331 41,206 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 79 85 Lease liability non-current 1,713 1,915 Other non-current liabilities 799 766 Total non-current liabilities 2,591 2,766 Total liabilities 46,922 43,972 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,848 shares on

August 27, 2022 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022 592 582 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding

2,053 shares on August 27, 2022 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022 103 103 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 67,948 66,331 Retained earnings 73,536 68,031 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,515 ) 800 Total stockholders’ equity 140,664 135,847 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 187,586 $ 179,819

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Net sales $ 67,557 $ 53,704 Cost of sales 44,530 37,407 Gross profit 23,027 16,297 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,248 13,469 Operating income 8,779 2,828 Other expense: Investment/interest income (25 ) (17 ) Foreign exchange loss 374 27 Other, net (2 ) 16 Total other expense 347 26 Income before income taxes 8,432 2,802 Income tax provision 2,108 167 Net income 6,324 2,635 Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax (2,315 ) (1,002 ) Comprehensive income $ 4,009 $ 1,633 Net income per share: Common shares - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.20 Class B common shares - Basic 0.42 0.18 Common shares - Diluted 0.45 0.20 Class B common shares - Diluted 0.40 0.18 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 11,715 11,194 Class B common shares – Basic 2,053 2,097 Common shares – Diluted 12,331 11,467 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,053 2,097 Dividends per share: Common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 Class B common share 0.054 0.054

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended August 27, 2022 August 28, 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 6,324 $ 2,635 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 883 829 Inventory provisions 71 83 Share-based compensation expense 311 219 Deferred income taxes 1 35 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,496 ) (5,008 ) Inventories (10,468 ) (4,957 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,199 ) (62 ) Accounts payable 1,495 607 Accrued liabilities 2,209 480 Other 638 266 Net cash used in operating activities (3,231 ) (4,873 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,442 ) (837 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,442 ) (837 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,385 52 Cash dividends paid (819 ) (786 ) Other (69 ) (45 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 497 (779 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (686 ) (409 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,862 ) (6,898 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,495 43,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,633 $ 36,418

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and 2022

($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2022 % Change PMT $ 45,354 $ 40,435 12.2 % GES 8,511 2,574 230.7 % Canvys 10,413 8,441 23.4 % Healthcare 3,279 2,254 45.5 % Total $ 67,557 $ 53,704 25.8 % Gross Profit Q1 FY 2023 % of Net Sales Q1 FY 2022 % of Net Sales PMT $ 15,535 34.3 % $ 12,187 30.1 % GES 3,022 35.5 % 744 28.9 % Canvys 3,266 31.4 % 2,818 33.4 % Healthcare 1,204 36.7 % 548 24.3 % Total $ 23,027 34.1 % $ 16,297 30.3 %



