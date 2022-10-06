Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 29th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)  

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 29th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in cooperation with the British Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (BSGCT) taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland from October 11-14, 2022.



Poster Presentation Details

P238: Assessment of Safety and Biodistribution of a miniMECP2 AAV9 Vector for Gene-replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome in Non-human Primates (NHPs)



Presenter – Dirk Schmitt, Senior Director of Medical Affairs, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date and Time – Thursday, October 13th at 17:30 GMT + 1/12:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Cromdale Hall

P206: Assessment of Safety of miniMECP2 AAV9 vector (TSHA-102) for Gene-replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome in Rats



Presenter – Dirk Schmitt, Senior Director of Medical Affairs, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date and Time – Thursday, October 13th at 17:30 GMT + 1/12:30 PM Eastern Time

Location – Cromdale Hall