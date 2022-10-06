One More Child helps families hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

Lakeland, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child staff and volunteers are on the ground providing food, water and other critical resources to individuals and families recovering from the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian. Operating in Ft. Myers, Naples, Arcadia and Wauchula, One More Child is coordinating with local churches and other organizations to set up distribution centers where residents can get food and water, along with other important items such as diapers, baby formula, wipes, toiletries, bug spray, cleaning supplies and tarps.

“Many of the families we serve are single moms and were already struggling to put food on the table,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “Now, in the wake of a disaster like this, it’s even more urgent that we work with our partners throughout the state to mobilize quickly and efficiently, ensuring these essential items get to those who need them the most.”

One More Child has distributed 17 truckloads of supplies with more shipments scheduled to be delivered throughout Southwest Florida.

For more information on how to support the relief effort, visit www.onemorechild.org/relief.

