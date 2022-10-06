NP Digital and Clients Receive Prestigious Industry Recognition for SEO and SEM Campaign Performance

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces it has won Best SEM Campaign and Best SEO Campaign for the third year in a row from the 2022 MediaPost OMMA Awards.

Recognition in paid and earned channels demonstrates the agency’s expertise across all channels of online marketing. The two awards, while classified in different channels, both leverage a strategic framework heavily weighted in data optimization and an all-encompassing focus on demands of the consumer.

“We’re all incredibly excited for our work to be recognized for the third year in a row, even more rewarding this year to receive acknowledgements in both earned and paid,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Multi-channel marketing is vital to performance and has a mutually reinforcing relationship, one we’ve heavily invested in to continue exceeding client expectations.”

Best SEO Campaign with Lantern by SoFi analyzed sophisticated paid search, competitive and consumer analytics for its strategy to build organic visibility. Learnings from the Lantern and NP Digital paid search team were essential in informing the SEO strategy, editorial calendar, and digital public relations activities that garnered record-setting results.

Best SEM Campaign with ConnectWise realized deep data and insights to reimagine an optimization strategy targeting marketing qualified leads. The award-winning campaign increased leads and ROAS while also driving down the cost per sale. This allowed ConnectWise to reinvest and spend their marketing dollars more efficiently.

“Driving efficiency within our marketing mix has been important to grow and scale,” said AJ Smith, Head of Content at SoFi. “Leveraging NP Digital and their strategic direction was critical to build authority in the most opportunistic areas, so we could rely less on the paid search channel, and continue our growth, organically.”

Earlier this year, NP Digital was also ranked just outside the top 10% of Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc 5000.

About MediaPost OMMA Awards:

MediaPost is a publishing and conference company with a mission to provide valuable resources to media, marketing and advertising professionals through numerous channels such as blogs, newsletters, directories, conferences and annual awards. The OMMA Awards by MediaPost annually honors agencies and advertisers that showcase innovation in digital marketing and advertising the most cutting-edge digital campaigns across 39 different categories.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 700 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.