Voltus and FreeWire Technologies Pioneer the Use of Battery-Integrated EV Charging Resources to Support Power Grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (“DER”) software platform, together with FreeWire Technologies (“FreeWire”), the leading manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in North America, today announced that they have partnered to provide flexible battery charging load to utilities and wholesale electricity markets throughout North America, which in turn creates additional revenue opportunities for FreeWire’s customers. The initial phase of the partnership will allow the dispatching of battery-integrated electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) by Pacific Gas & Electric’s (“PG&E”), providing critical support to California ISO in order to mitigate risk of blackouts.



Established in 2014, FreeWire Technologies operates at the nexus of innovative technology and e-mobility, leveraging patented battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging technology to support rapid and sustainable electrification across multiple industry verticals, including retail, fleet, utility, and workplace.

The company’s fully-integrated Boost Charger ™ plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. Boost Charger enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid.

“Our partnership with Voltus enables us to provide essential services to the grid, while safeguarding the charging experience for the EV driver,” said Sudhansh Neravetla, Director of Energy Services, FreeWire Technologies. “Together with Voltus, we are strengthening the economic and environmental use case for public and fleet EV charging infrastructure, while meeting consumer expectations for high-speed, on-the-go charging.”

“By connecting FreeWire’s charging station to electricity markets, Voltus helps to realize the full financial and sustainability value of EVs and charging stations,” said Dana Guernsey, Voltus’s Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. “We are excited to demonstrate the reliability benefits that can be realized from EVs and flexible charging infrastructure, allowing grid operators to avoid investment in expensive utility-scale storage projects or polluting peaker plants.”

Guernsey concludes, “FreeWire’s technology is an excellent distributed energy resource due to the flexibility of the integrated battery energy storage system. Our aim is to help FreeWire in its mission to accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure and complement its innovative product by layering on additional grid value streams.”

California alone is striving to deploy 250,000 public and shared private electric vehicle chargers by 2025 and forecasts the need for 1.2 million chargers by 2030 for light-duty vehicles and 157,000 chargers for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. According to a recent ICF report, nationwide EV adoption could increase annual energy demand by 40% in 2050 and require more than $125 billion for infrastructure upgrades in the U.S. alone.

About FreeWire

FreeWire Technologies is an industry leader in battery-integrated EV charging offering turnkey power solutions that deliver energy whenever and wherever it is needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. FreeWire’s fully-integrated Boost Charger ™ plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger’s combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across North America. To learn more, visit www.freewiretech.com .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading software technology platform connecting nearly 2,600 MW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

