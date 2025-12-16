Voltus to Deliver $240 Million to Customers in Record 2025, Dispatched Every Day to Support Grid Reliability and Affordability

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced record-breaking performance in 2025, to deliver $240 million in earnings and savings to customers while being dispatched 365 out of the last 365 days to support grid reliability across the U.S. and Canada. The milestone marks a definitive shift: flexible load has evolved from an emergency-only resource to essential, everyday grid infrastructure.

Throughout 2025, Voltus managed 8.1 gigawatts of flexible capacity across commercial, industrial, residential, and transportation energy users, to deliver 816,000 megawatt-hours of grid relief while avoiding nearly 450,000 metric tons of CO2, equivalent to the avoided emissions of nearly half a billion pounds of coal burned. Grid operators now rely on these DERs daily to balance supply and demand—a dramatic acceleration driven by unprecedented load growth that is straining traditional grid infrastructure.

"The inflection point for load flexibility is here," said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. "Explosive data center growth is pushing the grid to its technical limits, and the market is rewarding resources that can move quickly. Our platform is built to aggregate and ramp flexible loads across complex markets, turning what used to be occasional grid emergencies into consistent revenue opportunities for our customers. Commercial innovations like our Bring Your Own Capacity™ (BYOC) product are creating new, recurring revenue streams for our customers."

Recognizing Customer Excellence

Voltus also announced its 2025 Customer Peak Performance Award winners, recognizing ten organizations that demonstrated exceptional commitment to grid reliability through their participation. Winners include:

Agriculture: Buckeye Fresh

Buckeye Fresh Food & Beverage: E. & J. Gallo Winery

E. & J. Gallo Winery Hotels & Hospitality: New York Marriott Marquis

New York Marriott Marquis Manufacturing: Cardinal Glass

Cardinal Glass Oil & Gas: IPC Canada

IPC Canada Partner: Gravity

Gravity Waste & Water Treatment: Upper Occoquan Service Authority



"These customers are demonstrating that flexible load works across every sector—and they're proving it daily," said Kelly Yazdani, Chief Customer Officer at Voltus. "What makes our platform unique isn't just the technology—it's how seamlessly organizations can participate while capturing real economic value. From agricultural operations like Buckeye Fresh to hospitality leaders like New York Marriott Marquis, they're partners in building the grid infrastructure of the future while strengthening their own bottom lines."

"We're proud to support our local community's energy needs while running our agricultural operations efficiently," said Corey Remington, Director of Research and Technology at Buckeye Fresh. "Voltus makes it incredibly easy for us to participate in demand response programs—they handle all the complexity while we continue serving our customers and contributing to grid reliability."

"At New York Marriott Marquis, resiliency and community support are core to our mission," said Bill Michell, Director of Engineering. "Partnering with Voltus allows us to play an active role in supporting the local grid while generating valuable returns—all without impacting our guest experience. Voltus has made it seamless for us to be part of the solution."

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets to deliver less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.