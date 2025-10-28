Voltus Promotes Adam Scarsella to VP of Digital Infrastructure Sales to Lead Data Center Growth Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced the promotion of Adam Scarsella to Vice President of Digital Infrastructure Sales. In this role, Scarsella will lead Voltus's commercial strategy for data centers and cryptocurrency operations while driving expansion of the company's Bring Your Own Capacity (BYOC) product .

Data centers and cryptocurrency operations face converging challenges: interconnection queues delaying gigawatts of new capacity, surging costs, and community scrutiny over energy consumption. Voltus addresses these pressures by enabling facilities to accelerate development timelines and reduce costs while maintaining 99.9%+ uptime.

"Digital infrastructure operators create competitive advantage through optimizing energy management," said Scarsella. "Whether it's a hyperscaler fast-tracking interconnection through BYOC, a colocation provider optimizing onsite generation or battery deployment, or a crypto miner monetizing load flexibility, Voltus delivers the platform and expertise to unlock value while supporting grid reliability."

Under Scarsella's leadership, Voltus will expand its digital infrastructure business across three areas:

Data centers : Partnering with hyperscalers, colocation providers, and enterprise facilities to monetize battery storage, backup generation, and load flexibility across capacity, energy, and ancillary service markets.

: Partnering with hyperscalers, colocation providers, and enterprise facilities to monetize battery storage, backup generation, and load flexibility across capacity, energy, and ancillary service markets. Cryptocurrency : Enabling cryptocurrency mining operations to leverage load flexibility for grid services while maintaining profitability.

: Enabling cryptocurrency mining operations to leverage load flexibility for grid services while maintaining profitability. BYOC expansion: Scaling the BYOC product, which allows developers to bring aggregated VPP capacity to utilities as a form of self supply.



"Adam has always recognized the massive opportunity in digital infrastructure," said Dana Guernsey, Voltus CEO. "Data centers, increasingly paired with battery storage, are becoming active grid participants in order to enhance reliability while capturing new economic value. Adam has helped dozens of operators and developers realize these benefits. His promotion will ensure Voltus remains the leader in providing innovative energy solutions to the data center industry."

Data centers are one of Voltus's fastest-growing segments, with the company managing flexible capacity across facilities in PJM, ERCOT, SPP, NYISO, MISO, and other major grid regions. Voltus's AI-enabled platform optimizes participation, factoring in operational costs, maintenance schedules, emissions targets, and real-time market conditions.

Data center operators interested in learning how Voltus can accelerate development, reduce costs, and enhance community relationships can contact info@voltus.co .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

