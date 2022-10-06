ClearStream increases Credit Facility to $50 million

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (“ClearStream” or the “Company”) (TSX: CSM) today announced that it has amended its asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) with The Toronto-Dominion Bank to increase the maximum borrowings available thereunder to $50 million. The amount available under the ABL Facility will vary from time to time based on the borrowing base determined with reference to the accounts receivable of ClearStream and certain of its subsidiaries. The maturity date of the ABL Facility is April 14, 2025.



“The higher activity levels experienced in the second and third quarters have increased our need for working capital. We are very pleased with the support that TD has provided since we established the ABL Facility with them in April of this year. The ABL Facility is an important source of working capital for our growing business,” said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

About ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca or contact:

Randy Watt

Chief Financial Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

(587) 318-0997

rwatt@clearstreamenergy.ca Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

(587) 318-0997

bcard@clearstreamenergy.ca

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to: our business plans, strategies and objectives; the need for additional working capital to support our business; and the sufficiency of the ABL Facility to meet our working capital needs.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the success of our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, compliance with debt covenants, access to credit facilities and other sources of capital for working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs, availability of labour, dependence on key personnel, economic conditions, commodity prices, interest rates, regulatory change, weather and risks related to the integration of acquired businesses. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about ClearStream’s business are more fully discussed in ClearStream’s disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. In formulating the forward-looking information herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting ClearStream will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of ClearStream consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management’s assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and ClearStream does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.