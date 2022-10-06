TRX Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRX Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company” or “TRX Gold”) is pleased to announce that TRX Gold CEO, Stephen Mullowney and COO, Andrew Cheatle will be presenting at the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, today, Thursday October 6, 2022.



DATE: October 6th, 2022

TIME: 11:00AM ET – 11:30AM ET

Register to the event using this link: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE

The TRX Gold team will then be available for 1x1 meetings on Friday, October 7, from 9AM ET – 5PM ET.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About TRX Gold Corporation

TRX Gold is rapidly advancing the Buckreef Gold Project. Anchored by a Mineral Resource published in May 2020, the project currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for 635,540 oz of gold. The leadership team is focused on creating both near-term and long-term shareholder value by increasing gold production to generate positive cash flow. The positive cash flow will be utilized for exploratory drilling with the goal of increasing the current gold Resource base and advancing the Sulphide Ore Project which represents 90% of current gold Resources. TRX Gold’s actions are led by the highest ESG standards, evidenced by the relationships and programs that the Company has developed during its nearly two decades of presence in Geita Region, Tanzania.

