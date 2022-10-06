WSO2 Named an Overall Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass

Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been named an overall leader and product leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ 2022 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report published on September 27, 2022. The report is based on KuppingerCole’s evaluation of 23 leading vendors in the consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market, also known as customer IAM. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download here .

“At a time when organizations are competing on their ability to create seamless digital interactions with their customers, there’s no room for compromise between robust security and an inviting user experience,” said WSO2 Vice President and Head of Identity and Access Management Geethika Cooray. “We are honored to be recognized as both an overall leader and product leader in KuppingerCole’s 2022 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report. We view it as validation of our investments in delivering the CIAM solutions enterprises need to create rich, trusted digital experiences that drive customer adoption, loyalty and growth.”

Evaluating WSO2’s CIAM Capabilities

The 2022 CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report evaluated WSO2’s CIAM suite , including WSO2 Identity Server software and the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS). The report awarded WSO2 the highest ranking, “strong positive,” in three of five categories: security, interoperability, and deployment, as well as a “positive” ranking in the functionality and usability categories. WSO2’s product leadership and strong placement in the innovation and market categories resulted in the company being named an overall leader in the report.

Key strengths of WSO2 identified in the KuppingerCole report, include:

Flow-chart and natural language style admin and developer interfaces

Highly configurable risk engine

Connectors for IAM/IDaaS and many software as a service (SaaS) apps

Broad support for API types and IAM communication standards

Focus on API documentation, exposure, and security that facilitates customer application development

Good consent management features

Highly extensible and customizable

KuppingerCole Lead Analyst John Tolbert notes in the report that, “The core strengths of WSO2 solutions are the open-source plus support model, adherence to industry standards, and its API emphasis. These features enable WSO2 to serve the CIAM role and enable its customers to extend the solution as needed to meet their requirements. WSO2 reports a strong upsurge in the use of their product for B2B customer identity use cases. Any organization that has developed its own business applications and needs a highly extensible CIAM solution should consider WSO2.”

Enabling Developers to Harness the Power of CIAM

WSO2’s CIAM suite manages more than 1 billion identities each year for businesses and government organizations worldwide. The uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud native products enable developers to harness the power of CIAM without being security experts. They incorporate the ability to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints.

In addition to WSO2 Identity Server and Asgardeo, which were evaluated for the KuppingerCole report, the suite also includes WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud . Building on the proven business-to-consumer (B2C) B2C capabilities of WSO2’s other CIAM offerings, WSO2 Private CIAM Cloud provides new B2B organization management functionality, which uniquely enables organizations to create multiple levels of B2B organizational hierarchies. To learn more about WSO2’s CIAM solutions, visit https://wso2.com/ciam-suite .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

