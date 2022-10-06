JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 October 2022, record date as of the 14 October 2022 & payment date is the 07 November 2022: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.151400 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.331500 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.398400 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.147700 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.102600 JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.261200 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.091500 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.230000 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.126100 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.170000 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.177700 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.732300 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.176400 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.124500 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.056800 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.327900 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.030000 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.