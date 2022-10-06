JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 06, 2022

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 October 2022, record date as of the 14 October 2022 & payment date is the 07 November 2022:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.151400
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.331500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.398400
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.147700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.102600
JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.261200
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000WGK3YY50.091500
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000Y4K48330.230000
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000HFXP0D20.126100
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00005YSIA40.170000
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000P334X900.177700
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BN4RDY280.732300
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000DS9ZCL40.176400
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BJK9H8600.124500
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000783LRG90.056800
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE000TZT3JJ00.327900
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0001O845830.030000
   
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

