JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 December 2025, record date as of the 12 December 2025 & payment date is the 08 January 2026:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.333900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.283100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.292000
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.376200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.271100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.157400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.132000
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.210400
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.133700
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson  
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000
   

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


Recommended Reading