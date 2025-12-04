JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 December 2025, record date as of the 12 December 2025 & payment date is the 08 January 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.333900 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.283100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.292000 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.376200 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.271100 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.157400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.132000 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.210400 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.133700 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000

