Outbrain Appoints Alexander Erlmeier as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced Alexander Erlmeier will serve as its next Chief Revenue Officer. Erlmeier, a ten-year veteran of Outbrain, will be responsible for global business development and growth across all regions and functions of the business organization. Eytan Galai will step down after 15 years of service, transitioning into a consultative role through March 2023.



“Alex’s trusted reputation, esteemed industry experience, and decade of impactful results for our advertisers and publisher partners make him the perfect leader for this role,” said Co-CEO David Kostman. “He’s proven successful in building our German, European, and international business all while serving as a steward of Outbrain’s culture. I’m looking forward to seeing how he can further his impact as he takes on this new challenge.”

Kostman added, “Eytan’s mark on our organization - including helping us surpass $1 billion in revenue and completing our IPO - will be felt for years to come, and we wish him well as he explores new endeavors.”

Erlmeier, who most recently served as Outbrain’s International Managing Director, has been responsible for building sustainable growth and product adoption for advertisers and publishers across all international markets since 2018. With more than 20 years of professional experience in the online sector, he originally joined Outbrain to lead the German-speaking markets and was soon promoted to lead the company’s Central Europe operation into a high and sustainable growth market.

“We have a significant opportunity to build upon our track-record of innovation across the open web - providing alternatives for advertisers that want to diversify their ad spend and publishers looking for a trusted, total business partner,” said Erlmeier. “The Outbrain team and the culture we’ve built motivate me each and every day, and I’m excited to partner with our team in this new capacity and continue helping our partners navigate the future of digital media across the open web. I’m confident our most exciting times are ahead of us.”

With Erlmeier’s appointment, Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, current Managing Director of Central Europe, will take on the role of Managing Director, EMEA. She will work alongside Sarah Baird, General Manager, North America, and Masahiro Ueno, Managing Director, JAPAC and will report to Erlmeier.

