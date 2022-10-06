Fall Camping at Jellystone Park is the Cure for Family ‘Vacation Inflation’

CINCINNATI, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If this summer’s high travel prices took a toll on your family’s vacation plans, this is the perfect time to book a last-minute camping, glamping or RV trip to a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park location.



There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations nationwide that are known for their fall and Halloween activities and events. You can enjoy trick-or-treating, magic pumpkin patches, costume and site decorating contests, arts and crafts, haunted hayrides and, of course, interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear.





This year, many families are finding that camping, glamping and RVing are the cure to “vacation inflation,” as they are a great value compared to other types of trips. Most Jellystone Park locations are located within a two-hour drive of major cities, making access easy and affordable.

Most families choose to stay in glamping cabins which feature all the comforts of home, including kitchens, heat and air conditioning, bathrooms, flat panel TVs and Wi-Fi. The cost of a Jellystone Park cabin compares favorably to a hotel room. With most activities included in the price of a cabin or RV site rental, there is no need to leave the campground to visit other attractions, saving you time and money.

According to family camping expert and outdoor TV host Jack Steward, fall is one of the best times of the year for families to camp. “Temperatures are cooler, there are fewer bugs and campgrounds are less crowded,” he said. “And all the activities are so much fun. Campers really know how to get into the spirit and celebrate Halloween!”

Steward noted that in addition to the Jellystone Park activities included in the cost of a cabin or RV site, you can avoid the high cost of eating out by cooking at your campsite or in your cabin or RV.

Fall also brings lower rates, especially on weekdays, which are ideal for parents who are working from home and homeschooling families.

About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors



Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With more than 175 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

