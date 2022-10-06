WARP Adds ‘Fresh Freight’ Division and Names Misfits and Blue Apron Veteran Jake McPaul as Head of Refrigerated Operations and Product

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP, a tech-enabled network of cross-docks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced Jake McPaul as head of refrigerated operations and product for WARP’s new 'Fresh Freight' division.

McPaul brings over a decade of experience focused on perishable freight to WARP, most recently serving as the VP of supply chain at Smallhold, a mushroom producer focused on using tech and logistics to supply mushrooms to consumers, restaurants, grocery stores and more across the U.S. McPaul built Smallhold’s supply chain from the ground up including sourcing raw materials, packing procurement and design, inventory, and all things shipping. Prior to Smallhold he spent time at Misfits Market as the Director of Logistics (the first logistics hire, navigated massive covid-19 growth), as well as Blue Apron and C.H. Robinson – always focused on fresh freight.

WARP’s Fresh Freight division offers temperature-controlled transportation and cross-docking solutions - producing a re-imagined temperature-controlled LTL network. They combine temperature-controlled carriers with separate temperature controlled storage facilities/crossdocks overlaid with WARP tech to control truck cut times and increase visibility during every step of the process. This enables WARP to offer the ultimate temperature-controlled LTL solution – per pallet rates and guaranteed service levels. Delivery solutions include direct-store deliveries to restaurants, zone skipping or direct-carrier injections into last mile providers and inbound pickups from farms to manufacturing/production facilities. WARP can physically consolidate (at temp controlled WARP stations) and digitally consolidate (shared truckload routing) perishable goods to deliver to last mile carriers, stores and manufacturing/production facilities of choice while offering the coveted per pallet rates without sacrificing service levels.

“Refrigerated transportation and cross-docking solutions have been a struggle for the last decade that I’ve been in the industry. The pandemic exacerbated this. The industry desperately needs a tech-enabled quality temp-controlled LTL network. People have just been too scared to try it because it’s arguably the most difficult problem to solve in the entire logistics industry,” said McPaul. “WARP’s willingness to lean into problems like this and re-imagine networks that can provide customers with the transparency and flexibility needed in the modern world is what drew me to the company. As someone who spent time on both the “client-side” as a shipper and service provider at C.H. Robinson, you only need to spend a little time with our team to know you’ll be able to sleep better at night trusting us with your most important freight.”

McPaul will primarily be responsible for providing efficient temp-controlled solutions to the largest perishable shippers in the world that result in real savings and allows them to grow and expand. He and his dedicated team will also focus on building out a new temperature controlled LTL network across the U.S. The fresh freight team’s efforts will bring a new level of peace of mind to perishable shippers.

WARP uses its proprietary technology to analyze a variety of data points, such as shipping lanes, rates, and consolidation points, to give shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. The customers are provided with real-time tracking, which helps streamline communication between carriers and customers. WARP has built a unique team that combines an extensive background in middle mile solutions (pallet/parcel sortation, LTL, PTL, FTL) alongside an open-minded approach to technology assimilation, making them unique in logistics.

