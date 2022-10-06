Nextensa NV/SA: B&B HOTELS at Cloche d’Or

English Dutch French

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 06 October 2022





B&B HOTELS at Cloche d’Or

B&B HOTELS and the real estate developers Promobe and Nextensa have signed a lease agreement to develop a 150-room hotel in the new Cloche d'Or district in Luxembourg.







B&B HOTELS Western Europe and the developers Nextensa and Promobe announce that they have signed a fixed lease of 20 years for a 150-room "3 star superior" hotel in the new Cloche d'Or district.

As a true European hub and a global financial center, Luxembourg has benefited from the arrival of many major financial institutions, which contributes to the country's economic attractiveness.

The hotel will be ideally located in the prestigious Cloche d'Or district, which includes the headquarters of major international groups (PwC, Intesa SanPaolo, Deloitte, Alter Domus, IWG, etc.), local shops, a shopping mall with a medical center above it, a Kieser training center, housing and the future largest park in Luxembourg, which will be delivered in spring 2023.

The hotel will benefit from easy access by car and excellent access to public transportation. The upcoming arrival (end of 2023) of the tramway with a stop in the immediate proximity will further enhance the attractiveness of the area.

The hotel designed by architect Moreno will be delivered in the first half of 2025 and will feature a unique architectural concept in the sector.

This hotel building will contain seven above-ground levels and one basement level that will house parking spaces and services related to the hotel.

The ground floor will accommodate a reception area, a bar/lounge area, a meeting room and a breakfast room. These areas dedicated to the clientele will open onto a large private terrace. The entrance to the hotel will be located on rue Gerhard Mercator.

For B&B HOTELS, this is the first establishment in Luxembourg; the chain is currently present in 14 countries and has nearly 660 hotels and just over 60,000 rooms.

The Cloche d'Or district is developed in joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa. Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer with activities focused on office, retail and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.





For more information

Michel Van Geyte,

Chief Executive Officer

+32 3 238 98 77

michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

