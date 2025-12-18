PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 18 December 2025, 5:40 PM









Nextensa NV/SA :

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

In application of article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings, Nextensa (the 'Company') announces the following information following the grant of double voting rights to certain of the shares in the Company.

Situation on 18 December 2025 :

Total capital : EUR 111,856,017.40

Total number of securities carrying voting rights : 10,171,130

Number of securities with double voting rights : 6,175,726(1)

Total number of voting rights (= the denominator) : 16,346,856 (2)

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the articles of association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

(1) 204 of the 6,175,726 (shares that in principle give the right to double voting rights are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares have therefore been suspended.

(2) The voting rights attached to the treasury shares (currently: 65,000 shares) are suspended in accordance with article 7:217, §1 of the Code of companies and associations.





For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu





About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (31%), Belgium (52%) and Austria (17%); its total value of approximately € 1.1 billion as at 30/09/2025.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 423 M (value 30/09/2025).

