Nanterre, 6 October 2022

VINCI successfully issued a 10-year €650 million bond

VINCI has successfully issued a €650 million bond due to mature in October 2032 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.375%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 2.5x, the bond issue has been very well received among investors, reflecting their trust in VINCI’s credit ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook, Moody’s: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables VINCI to extend its average debt maturity (6.9 years as at 30 June 2022) in good conditions considering the current situation of the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were CACIB and Société Générale (Global Coordinators), Barclays, Commerzbank, Mizuho, NatWest Markets and RBC CM.

