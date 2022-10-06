U.S. Global Investors Amends Record Date and Payment Date for October Dividend

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, announced today an amendment to its October 2022 dividend dates. The new October record date is October 17, and the new payment date is October 31.

The November and December 2022 dividend dates remain the same. The dividend record dates are November 14 and December 12, and the payment dates are November 28 and December 27.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

For any additional questions, please email info@usfunds.com.

# # #

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.