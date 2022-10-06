Virtru Named ‘Best Overall Encryption Solution’ in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a global leader in data protection, has been selected as the winner of the “Overall Encryption Solution of the Year'' award in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards . The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions on the market today.

Virtru’s end-to-end encryption solutions span across Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, and data flowing through SaaS apps like Salesforce and Zendesk. Virtru’s easy-to-use data protection enables secure, compliant information sharing to unlock digital workflows and protect organizations’ most sensitive data at all times, even after it leaves their network. Virtru encryption holistically protects data of all kinds, wherever it’s stored and shared, with granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, data loss prevention, audit, and more.

“The Virtru team is thrilled to be recognized for our versatile encryption solutions that help businesses work smarter and faster every day,” said Virtru CEO John Ackerly. "Our end-to-end encryption technology safeguards essential data for more than 7,000 global organizations. By securing that vital data, we equip our customers to securely collaborate, innovate, and grow.”

Judges for the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards are senior-level, experienced cybersecurity professionals, including journalists, analysts, and technology executives. Judges evaluated entrants based on product innovation, performance, ease of use and manageability, functionality, value, and impact.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 7,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .

Contact

Phil Tortora

REQ on behalf of Virtru

ptortora@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28da3ffd-2b2f-4a28-a9e3-3c2a2d4e12a5



